At just 21 years old, Billie Eilish is already a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter with an impressive list of accomplishments. However, she has now added another achievement to her resume – actor. Eilish made her surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s new thriller series, Swarm, which premiered on Prime Video on Friday. The show tells the story of a super-fan who goes on a murderous rampage over a global music sensation and features a star-studded cast that includes Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, and Rickey Thompson.

In the series, Billie Eilish plays a hypnotist who is actually a cult leader. Her performance is hauntingly good, with intense eye contact and a clear, instructive tone that softly foreshadows her more vile intentions. The scenes in which Eilish’s character and the protagonist, Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), engage in a kind of practice reminiscent of Scientology’s auditing are particularly meditative and entrancing.

no i don’t think y’all understand, dominique fishback, billie eilish, and chloe were ACTING in swarm. they was fighting to earn them checks — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) March 17, 2023

Eilish’s acting debut is even more impressive when considering that she had previously expressed an interest in acting when she hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2021. Her parents and brother, Finneas, are all actors, and she had dreamed of being in a movie as a child.

Aside from Eilish’s surprising role, there’s another exciting element to Swarm that fans might not have caught: the series is co-written by none other than Malia Obama. With such talented individuals behind the scenes, it’s no surprise that Swarm has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Overall, Eilish’s foray into acting has proven to be a success, with her performance in Swarm showcasing her versatility as an artist. As she continues to expand her creative horizons, it will be exciting to see where Eilish’s career takes her next.