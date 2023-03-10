Super Bowl LVII is in the rearview mirror, so all eyes are now on the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Organizations such as the Buffalo Bills should have a very active offseason with the goal of taking the roster to the next level and finally making it to the big game.

In the regular season, the Bills finished with a 13-3 record and clinched the AFC East. This marked the third year in a row that the team won its division.

After being considered a Super Bowl frontrunner throughout 2022, the Bills’ season came to an end in the AFC Divisional round. Buffalo was not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-10 despite playing at home.

Following another surprising early exit, Buffalo should have a tough time in the next few months. The Bills have more than 20 unrestricted free agents. With the roster already over the salary cap, the front office will need to make some tough decisions.

Still, the Bills could go after some interesting free agents that can take them to the next level. Although it should be difficult due to the team’s financial situation, Buffalo should still keep an eye on them.

With that being said, here are the three best players the Buffalo Bills should target during the 2023 NFL Free Agency.

3. S Jessie Bates III

Jordan Poyer is perhaps the biggest pending free agent from Buffalo’s roster in 2023. The safety is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, following his strong First-team All-Pro campaign in 2021.

In 2022, he recorded 63 tackles with 44 being solo, including four tackles for loss. He also had eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. Most notably, the Oregon State product had four interceptions, leading the Bills in that category.

With Poyer being one of the top safeties in the market, it might be a bit difficult for the Bills to bring him back. Because of that, they should look at other options on the table.

One option is Jessie Bates III from the Cincinnati Bengals. In 79 career games, he has recorded 479 tackles, 43 pass breakups and 14 interceptions. He also has a Second-Team All-Pro selection in his résumé. In this past season, Bates had a career-low 71 tackles but a personal-best four picks.

If the Bills sign Bates, not only do they get a solid replacement for Poyer but they also hurt Cincinnati’s defense. This way, Buffalo can continue at a high-level while one of its main opponents suffers a major loss.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. TE Dalton Schultz

Another position that the Bills will likely need to address is tight end. Other than Pro Bowler Dawson Knox, no tight end had more than 10 catches in the 2022 season for Buffalo.

To avoid overworking Knox and to improve the already-talented offense, the franchise could try adding another solid tight end to pair with the veteran.

One of the main free agents for the position this year is Dalton Schultz. The former Stanford Cardinal had 57 catches for 577 yards, his lowest numbers since becoming a full-time starter in the 2020 season. Additionally, he scored five touchdowns throughout 15 games.

After playing on a franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys, Schultz could be pursuing a more lucrative deal in 2023. While it might be difficult for the Bills to compete against other organizations with more cap space, competing for a title might be enough to lure the tight end to Buffalo.

1. RB Leonard Fournette

Another area on offense that could suffer a major setback in 2023 is running back. Devin Singletary led the Bills with 177 carries and 819 yards, finding the end zone five times in 2022, while also catching 38 passes for 280 yards and another score. Combining his contributions both on the ground and through the air, he topped 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight season.

Singletary is another starter set to hit free agency this offseason. This means that Buffalo could lose its main rushing option and a pass-run player.

With hopes of winning a title as soon as possible, the team should go after a player with playoff experience. One name that seems like a possible alternative if Singletary leaves is Leonard Fournette. “Playoff Lenny” is reportedly being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after three seasons with the team.

In 2022, he had 189 carries for 668 yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers were down from his previous seasons, Fournette compensated through the air. He had 73 catches for a career-highs in both yards with 523 and touchdowns with three.

Fournette’s experience, especially with a recent Super Bowl title, and his ability to both run and catch the ball make him an intriguing target for the Bills. Buffalo could sign him to a friendly deal and, with him on the roster, be closer to winning the Lombardi Trophy in the 2023 season.