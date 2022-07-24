Bills: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The Buffalo Bills are primed for a big year after the front office stacked the roster. This team has a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, which bodes well for their Super Bowl hopes. For that reason, the coaching staff is going to have a difficult time cutting players from the roster. The front office can step in and make some deals with opposing franchises to help. With that in mind, we look at three potential trade candidates for the Bills entering training camp.

Considering the 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, now is the time for Buffalo to make a trade or two. They’ve built an incredible roster and have the depth to make a deep run in the playoffs. It’s more likely the coaching staff will want to keep most of their players, but the Bills can set themselves up nicely for the future as well by making some deals.

After drafting Kaiir Elam, Buffalo has plenty of depth at the cornerback position. For that reason, we could see a backup cornerback get shipped away. Additionally, the Bills made sure to improve the running back position which means someone on the roster could be getting traded as well. Lastly, Von Miller’s presence has created a crowded defensive end room, so a deal could come to fruition to make more space.

With that said, here are three potential trade candidates on the Bills roster entering training camp.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Bills Training Camp Trade Candidates

3. Nick McCloud (CB)

The Bills have a great secondary entering the regular season, which means the front office may look to make a trade. Nick McCloud isn’t someone who is going to real in a valuable draft pick. Even so, Buffalo could conduct a player swap and send McCloud away to a team for a depth player of a different position.

There is also a possibility of the Bills cutting McCloud as well. However, before that decision is made, the front office should look to trade him away. Buffalo could use some extra depth within the offensive line, especially considering Rodger Saffold has struggled in pass protection in recent years. Keep an eye on Nick McCloud, as he could be on the move one way or another.

2. Zack Moss (RB)

It just feels like Zack Moss’ time is ticking in Buffalo. He ended up losing his job to Matt Breida last year and then the front office drafted James Cook. He’s looked decent at times but ultimately, the Bills are clearly looking to move on. Considering Moss is still rather young, the franchise may opt to find a trade partner.

The Bills could probably get a late-round draft pick for the third-year running back. Buffalo can trade Zack Moss and at least get something in return. Regardless, Moss is a cut candidate as well, so we’ll see how training camp plays out for him.

1. AJ Epenesa (DE)

In one of the biggest moves of the offseason, the Bills signed Von Miller to a massive contract. Although he is 33 years old, Miller still brings the heat off of the defensive line. However, with him on the roster, now might be the perfect time for Buffalo to trade AJ Epenesa.

It’s more likely the Bills keep him on the final roster as a strong rotational player. Even so, Epensea brings a bit more value to the table than Nick McCloud and Zack Moss. For that reason, Buffalo should at least consider the possibility.