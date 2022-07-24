Josh Allen really loves Bills training camp because of turkey burgers

Josh Allen is super pumped up to be back at training camp. The Buffalo Bills prepare for the 2o22 NFL season at St. John Fisher, a college in Rochester, NY, and their star quarterback is excited about it for several reasons. One of them is turkey burgers.

As Buffalo begins to prepare for the 2022 season, Allen said that he loves spending time with his Bills teammates. He also said that he is pumped for the turkey burgers they have, calling the burgers at the college’s cafeteria the best in the world, and added that he likes them with jalapeños.

Allen: I love training camp & spending every waking moment with my teammates. After this press conference it’s T.B.T. – turkey burger time. They have the best turkey burgers here.

Jalapeños as a burger topping is a unique choice. Josh Allen will undoubtedly be chowing down on burgers as he prepares for a highly anticipated season. The 26-year-old is looking to improve his game and help the Bills make another deep run in the postseason.

With new AFC contenders emerging in the AFC West and throughout the conference, the Bills will need to show more improvements in the run game and remain one of the best defenses in football.

The Bills are one of the Super Bowl favorites this season. After winning the NFC East and suffering a heartbreaking loss in the AFC Divisional Round, they are looking to claim the AFC crown. With Von Miller, Kaiir Elam, DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle bolstering the defense and Josh Allen and Steffon Diggs still leading the offense, Buffalo is preparing for a big season. And they’re fueling up with turkey burgers.