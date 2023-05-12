The 2023 NFL schedule is out, and we now know where, when, and who the Buffalo Bills will play next season. The Bills’ schedule is packed with division-winning teams, which will make for some incredible games in the 2023 NFL season. Here are the 17 Bills predictions for 2023 as the team tries to make its way back to the playoffs and possibly even to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Week 1: Monday, Sept. 11 at New York Jets, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

Aaron Rodgers’ first start as a Jet will not go well for the 39-year-old quarterback. The Jets will gain strength and cohesion as the season goes along, but in Week 1, the Bills are already a well-oiled machine, and they’ll welcome Rodgers to the AFC harshly. WIN, 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 pm ET, CBS

Jimmy Garoppolo also gets a tough welcome to his new conference after an opening weekend against the Broncos. It (probably) won’t be snowing in Orchard Park yet, but the Raiders coming west to east for an early game does them no favors. Bills roll in this one. WIN, 2-0

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at Washington Commanders, 1 pm ET, CBS

Even if Daniel Snyder officially sells the team by Week 3, there will still be as many (if not more) Bills fans at this game than Commanders supporters. And here, we see the major gulf between Josh Allen and a newbie like Sam Howell. WIN 3-0

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 pm ET, CBS

The divisional game in Miami is always one of the toughest games on the Bills’ schedule. Hopefully, for the Bills, it won’t be 90-plus-degrees in South Florida on the first day of October. Even if it is, though, Buffalo will come away with a tight victory. WIN 4-0

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 am ET, NFL Network (in London)

The 2023 NFL schedule hoses Buffalo a little bit here, as this matchup in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is technically a home game for the team. In reality, this is where the Jaguars excel and they will hand the Bills their first loss of the 2023 campaign. LOSS 4-1

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The Brian Daboll revenge game won’t be easy, but Daniel Jones is no Josh Allen. As good as the former Bills offensive coordinator has done in New Jersey, he still doesn’t have the talent he has in Western New York. WIN 5-1

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at New England Patriots, 1 pm ET, CBS

Each AFC East team definitely improved this offseason except for the Patriots. The team just doesn’t have the talent to compete in the division right now, especially since we don’t know if it will be Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe at QB. WIN 6-1

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 pm ET, Amazon

Poor Thursday Night Football. This window each week seems to get the worst games on the NFL schedule, and this is no exception. The good news for Bills fans is that you’ll be able to go to bed by halftime of this blowout, so you’ll be fresh for work Friday morning. WIN 7-1

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The game of the year last season that never was due to the Damar Hamlin situation will happen in primetime on Sunday night in 2023. Last season, the Bengals were simply the better team, and they will show that again on Sunday Night Football. LOSS 7-2

Week 10: Monday, Nov. 13 vs. Denver Broncos, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

After a Bills’ prediction of a tough loss the Thursday prior, Josh Allen and company get back on the horse here and take down Russell Wilson and Sean Payton with relative ease in primetime. WIN 8-2

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. New York Jets, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

Aaron Rodgers may be used to cold weather from his days in Green Bay, but he’s not used to Buffalo in the winter. And, yes, Nov. 19 is winter in Buffalo. Just freeze, baby! WIN 9-2

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

Another game-of-the-season candidate, the Bills prediction here is that they will play a thriller on Thanksgiving weekend but will come up just short. LOSS 9-3

Week 13: BYE

Rest up, Bills fans. Big Chiefs game next weekend!

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

The Chiefs are the mountain the Bills must climb to make a Super Bowl, but Josh Allen’s crew has done well against Patrick Mahomes in the regular season. Buffalo won’t lose two in a row coming off a bye. WIN 10-3

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

NFC teams won’t face anything like the gauntlet that AFC teams will in the 2023 NFL season, and when they do play the other conference, it will be a rude awakening. WIN 11-3

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 23 at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 pm ET, Peacock

This should be a fast-paced, fun game to watch. But in the end, the Chargers haven’t done enough for Justin Herbert, and the supporting cast around Josh Allen will prove that in this W. WIN 12-3

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 vs. New England Patriots, 1 pm ET, CBS

Sorry, Patriots. This will be the end of a long NFL season, and Buffalo will let Bill Belichick know how it felt to be a team not from New England for the first two decades of the 2000s. WIN 13-3

Week 18: TBD, Jan. 6-7 at Miami Dolphins, TBD, TBD

If the Bills’ PA announcer doesn’t have to threaten the crowd to make them stop throwing snowballs at the Fish, this game will be a disappointment. The final Bills prediction, though, is that it will be a treat on the scoreboard, though, as the Bills’ schedule ends in winning style. WIN 14-3