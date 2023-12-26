The Bills have some concerns despite the win!

In a hard-fought battle during Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills managed to secure a 24-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Sure, the victory brought a sigh of relief to the team and its supporters. However, it also highlighted persisting worries that the Bills must confront as they navigate the final stretch of the season. Despite their on-field success, the Bills are grappling with substantial challenges that loom over their playoff prospects and future performances.

Week 16 Win

In a nail-biting spectacle, the Bills staged a comeback in the fourth quarter. This helped them clinch a major victory against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The triumph marked the Bills' third consecutive win. It propelled them to the sixth seed in the AFC after previously being on the outskirts of the playoff race. Quarterback Josh Allen orchestrated a critical 12-play drive, featuring two pivotal third-down conversions. It culminated in a 29-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with a mere 31 seconds left on the clock. The decisive moment continued on the defensive end, too. Ed Oliver secured the game with a sack on the Chargers' opening play of the subsequent drive.

Here we will look at the Buffalo Bills' biggest concerns despite their Week 16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Passing Game Issues

The Bills encountered difficulties in protecting quarterback Josh Allen during the game. They showed occasional lapses despite his being sacked only once for a loss of 7 yards. Allen also had a slow start and appeared out of sync until he connected with Gabe Davis for a 57-yard touchdown pass. That seemingly righting the ship. Still, questions arise about the impact of Allen's right shoulder injury on his performance. This was exemplified by a critical moment in the second half when a pass intended for wide receiver Stefon Diggs was intercepted by the Chargers' Alohi Gilman. This appeared due to Allen's inability to get the throw out in front.

James Cook's Struggles

Gabe Davis had a standout performance here. James Cook, however, had a more modest game. Yes, he dazzled against Dallas with 179 rushing yards in the previous game. That said, he faced challenges against the Chargers. Despite rushing for 70 yards on 20 carries in this matchup, Cook will be remembered for two fumbles, one of which was recovered by the Chargers. Cook had a tough rookie debut last year against the Rams, and there may be a pattern emerging, possibly associated with SoFi Stadium. Fortunately for Buffalo, they won't be returning to Southern California anytime soon.

Coach Joe Brady's Game Plan

Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady's game plan raised eyebrows as Josh Allen attempted only 21 passes. This followed a week where he attempted just 16 passes. Despite winning both games, this seems an unusual trend. The winning drive highlighted the importance of Allen's aerial prowess. The decision to limit his passing opportunities, especially when the running game was not particularly successful, left many fans puzzled.

Special Teams

Throughout the season, special teams have been problematic, and this game was no exception. They faced various issues, but the kickers salvaged the grade from being a complete failure.

Deonte Harty, who had a lackluster season, fumbled a punt late in the first quarter. This gave the Chargers a favorable starting position at the Buffalo 27 when the score was only 3-0. They quickly turned that into a 10-0 deficit. The play also involved a penalty by Damar Hamlin, which was naturally declined. Earlier, Baylon Spector had a penalty on a kickoff that pushed the Bills back to their 16. Siran Neal had a false start on a punt.

Despite the struggles, punter Sam Martin had one of his best games of the season. He boasted a tremendous net average of 49 yards on four punts. However, when a punter emerges as one of the game's standout players, it generally signals a less-than-ideal scenario.

In the end, kicker Tyler Bass also played a crucial role. He helped secure the win with a 29-yard field goal and made all three extra points. He also executed a strategic squib kickoff at the end. That cost the Chargers five precious seconds.

Looking Ahead

While the Buffalo Bills clinched a hard-fought victory in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, several concerns surfaced that demand immediate attention. Issues in the passing game, questionable coaching decisions, struggles in special teams, and a subpar performance by James Cook all contributed to a less-than-ideal outing. As the Bills gear up for the postseason, addressing these lingering challenges will be paramount to their success. The resilience displayed in the win is commendable. Having said that, a comprehensive evaluation and strategic adjustments are imperative for Buffalo to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. The Week 16 triumph may have provided a playoff berth. However, the team's ability to contend for a championship will hinge on their ability to address and rectify the highlighted concerns.