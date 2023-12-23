Are the Bills peaking at the right time?

With back-to-back wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills are back in true playoff contention. This season has not gone to plan for the Bills, who lost to teams they shouldn't have like the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos. They were nearly written off in the middle of the year when they dropped to 6-6, but are now viewed as one of the teams no one wants to face in January.

Quarterback Josh Allen reflected on the ups and downs the Bills have faced this season, as they continue to make their playoff push with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday.

“It's not been the easiest of seasons, obviously,” Allen told Michael Smith. “We're sitting here at 8-6. We understand, we're very self aware, we're a team that's got a lot of veteran leadership so we understand the type of situation that we're in. We're in the playoffs right now. Our backs are against the wall and we really got to win our next few games to have a chance at the playoffs. It's a very competitive year this year. At times there have been games where we haven't played up to our standards. We messed around, we found out. I think the best ball that we're gonna play is still in front of us. We're working hard as a team, just trying to be the best versions of ourselves,” via NFL on NBC.

Even though the Bills hurt themselves earlier in the year, Allen feels gaining momentum now could actually serve them well, especially if they make the playoffs.

“We've been in a situation like this before,” Allen added. “We were 7-6 I think the 2021 year, ended up ripping off the next five or six games that we played going into the playoffs peaking at the right time. I think that's the name of the game in the NFL. It's not who's played the best all year, but who's playing the best at the end of year. Once you get yourselves into the playoffs, that's when you give yourselves the chance to win the Super Bowl.

During that 2021 season, the Bills started 7-6 before winning their last four regular season games to win their division and make the playoffs. Though they lost in the divisional round, they could have easily advanced to the AFC Title Game and Super Bowl had there not been some Mahomes magic with 13 seconds left.

As the Bills sit at 8-6, there's no guarantee they make the playoffs. However, they'll have the confidence to do so knowing they've done it before. With all the inconsistency and injuries in the AFC to teams like the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo could easily make a run as long as they make the postseason.