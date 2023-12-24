The Bills' win over the Chargers wasn’t pretty but it was a win — and that’s what matters to Josh Allen.

Although the Buffalo Bills may not be the powerhouse many expected them to be, they are still well within reach of a playoff berth after picking up a crucial win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills won 24-22 after shaking off a slow start on offense. Josh Allen outdueled Easton Stick (as was expected) as the Chargers relied heavily on the leg of Cameron Dicker, whose career-high five field goals included three from at least 40 yards out and a 53-yarder. Buffalo's offense came through in the end to make it three straight wins following the team's bye week.

Allen completed 15 of his 21 passes for 237 yards, scored three touchdowns, threw an interception and led a long drive late in the game to put the Bills ahead. He again reached 40 total touchdowns on the season, making it the fourth such occurrence of his career.

The game was closer than it should have been but for Allen, all that matters is that he got the win, according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

“It’s tough because when you’re playing a team with nothing to lose, that’s a dangerous team. We gutted it out and we found a way,” said Allen, via AP. “This is our playoffs. It didn’t matter how we get them done, just get them done.”

One trend that continued for the Bills that they might need to rectify soon is Stefon Diggs being held to less than 30 yards for the third time since swapping offensive coordinators. He had just five catches for 29 yards. Even though they have been able to win, the Bills will need more out of their superstar wideout should they get into a must-win situation. With no more wiggle room, they could find themselves in that situation in the closing weeks of the regular season.

With a record of 9-6, the Bills, despite all their flaws, are still within striking distance of the AFC East title and in a great position to be a wild-card team. If they can beat the New England Patriots next week, they might have a shot at snatching the division crown in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins.