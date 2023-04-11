Heading into the 2023 campaign, the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills are a team that is still looking to get over the playoff hump. With the elite talent on both sides of the ball, including a star in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills are a team built to win now.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have assembled an elite group of playmakers. Alongside Diggs, Dawson Knox, Gabe Davis, and young wide receiver Khalil Shakir will look to make major impacts in 2023. In addition, they have added a running back with a high upside in former New England Patriots ball carrier Damien Harris.

On the defense, the Bills are headlined by the safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. In addition, they have top talents on the defensive front in Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and Von Miller.

At linebacker, the Bills had a star in Tremaine Edmunds. But following his move to the Chicago Bears in free agency, the Bills are now lacking star power at the position.

In the draft, linebacker could be a position that they address early. With the 27th pick, they could have several elite options. But with many teams not in search of a linebacker in the first round, elite talent could be on the board.

If this is the case, and linebackers fall down the board, Arkansas’s Drew Sanders could be their best fit. Here’s why.

Here are 3 reasons why Drew Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Bills in the NFL Draft

2. Immediate starter at the position

During his three collegiate seasons, Drew Sanders developed into an elite talent at the linebacker position. After arriving in Alabama in 2020, he spent his first two years with the Crimson Tide.

While with Alabama, Sanders took the field in 15 total games. He recorded a total of 33 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two defended passes.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Following his sophomore season, Sanders made the move to Arkansas. In his lone season at the school, he regularly displayed just how good he could be. Over 12 games, he surpassed his Alabama totals from the two prior seasons combined. In total, he racked up 103 total tackles, 40 solo tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five defended passes, one interception, and three forced fumbles.

When looking at the body of work that Sanders displayed this past season, he shows that he has the tools to be an elite linebacker. Coming in at 6’4″ and 235 pounds, he has a similar build to that of Tremaine Edmunds. Along with his speed, he has a style that could allow him to step directly into the vacant role at the position.

One flaw that comes with Sanders is his lack of time spent as a starter. With his first real action coming in 2022, he managed to turn heads. Even while the sample size is small, he has turned heads with his playmaking ability.

Drew Sanders has the tools to be a starter from day one. If Buffalo is looking to add a player who can make a difference on the defense, he can be just that.

1. Flexibility with his arrival

Heading into the draft, Sanders has all the skillsets needed to be an above-average linebacker. But in addition, he can also make a difference coming off of the edge.

At his height, and with the speed that he plays at, he could regularly test opposing offensive linemen. His ability to get into the backfield was made clear this past season. With a total of 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks on the season, he regularly beat those that he lined up against.

After suffering a torn ACL, the Bills could be without star edge rusher Von Miller to start the season. Adding Drew Sanders to this group could help make up for the sidelined Miller.

In his lone season at Arkansas, Sanders regularly moved around the defense. In total, he lined up in the box on 710 plays. He then added another 108 snaps on the defensive line. Just one season before, he spent 270 snaps along the defensive front/

The flexibility that Sanders could bring could help make up for the losses of this group. In an AFC that is full of elite quarterbacks, and some of the game’s best quarterbacks, having a capable defense is necessary. If the Bills are planning for the future, and looking to set their foundation, Drew Sanders could be an ideal addition to the unit.