Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Rasul Douglas reportedly are good to go for Sunday's game against the New York Jets despite battling through injuries this week, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

While Milano and Douglas are set to play, Damar Hamlin, Taylor Rapp, Cam Lewis and Curtis Samuel are questionable for the matchup, according to Wolfe.

Milano has been dealing with a groin injury, while Douglas has been dealing with a knee injury. Both players practiced on Thursday, and will be returning to the field after missing Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Milano especially has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons, and his return to the field is significant with a playoff run incoming.

As far as the players listed as questionable, Hamlin and Samuel are dealing with rib injuries, while Lewis is dealing with a shoulder injury and Rapp is dealing with a neck injury.

The Bills have a chance to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC by beating the Jets this weekend, and that would give them a chance to rest key players in the Week 18 game against the Patriots. The Bills currently sit at 12-3 overall, but do not have a chance to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC due to the Kansas City Chiefs being 15-1.

It will be interesting to see how the Bills fare with Milano and Douglas back in the fold, and if those two are able to rest in Week 18 in the event that Buffalo clinches the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Josh Allen has been banged up this season as well, so a week off could do him well.

The Bills are once again one of the top contenders in the AFC, and they are looking to finally get over the hump and get to the Super Bowl. They will have to overcome familiar foes like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and others. For now, it is about securing that No. 2 seed.