Josh Allen may exude calm on the field, but proposing to Hailee Steinfeld tested his nerves like never before, per TMZ. The Buffalo Bills quarterback shared candid details of his November 22 engagement, describing the mix of excitement and anxiety he felt as he prepared to pop the question.

During the couple's Q&A session, Allen revealed his biggest concern wasn’t about her saying “yes” but keeping the proposal a secret. “I was very nervous about you finding out,” he admitted. “Throughout the day, songs would play, and I’d tear up thinking about how special it was going to be.”

“It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you.”

Allen orchestrated the romantic moment under a rose-adorned archway overlooking a serene body of water during his team’s bye week. As the sun set, he poured his heart out, asking Steinfeld to marry him in a heartfelt plea that included her full name and a polite “please.”

“I couldn’t wait any longer,” Allen recounted. “I told her I couldn’t wait to start a family with her.” Steinfeld’s resounding “yes” was followed by a kiss and a wave of relief for the star athlete.

The couple’s engagement day was filled with surprises, despite one close call. Allen remembered Steinfeld jokingly demanding, “What are you waiting for? Can we get married already?!” that morning. He played it cool, replying, “Just give me a little more time,” unaware she was hours away from the life-changing proposal.

Building a Future Together

Steinfeld, an actress and singer, described November 22 as “the most magical day of my life” in her newsletter, which coincidentally marked the 17th—a number tied to Allen’s Bills jersey. “Whenever we tell the story or even say, ‘We’re engaged,’ I start crying,” she wrote, still basking in the joy of the moment.

Though the couple has been together since 2023, their engagement brought a deeper level of connection. During the Q&A, Steinfeld challenged Josh Allen to create an acronym for her first name. Without hesitation, he responded, “Hot, Angelic, Irresistible, Loving, Energetic, and Ever-lasting Lover,” showcasing their playful dynamic.

The engagement was not only a milestone in their relationship but also a glimpse into their shared future. As Steinfeld prepares to reveal more details about their plans, one thing is clear: Allen and Steinfeld are ready to tackle life as a team.