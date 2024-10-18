With Amari Cooper joining the Buffalo Bills' receiver room, the demand for targets could get messy with the current group of pass catchers. Rookie wideout Keon Coleman does not see it that way.

Coleman instead believes that Cooper will make life for himself easier due to his presence on the field. The 21-year-old used a money metaphor to explain his thoughts, saying Cooper will “help everything out.”

“[Adding Amari Cooper is] the same thing as adding another person with money into your household,” Cooper told Spectrum News. “Help you pay everything. Help everything out. Help everybody else get open and just bring more threat to the offense.”

Coleman joined the Bills as the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was immediately penciled in as a day one starter on draft night by experts due to the team trading star receiver Stefon Diggs earlier in the offseason. The Florida State product delivered on his early expectations, starting each of the first six games of his career.

At the time of Cooper's trade to Buffalo, Coleman is third on the team with 201 receiving yards through Week 6 behind Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Cooper's 250 receiving yards through Week 6 with the Cleveland Browns would be first on the Bills, though Shakir, the current leader, missed one game with an ankle injury.

Bills hope for immediate impact from Amari Cooper

Since trading Diggs to the Houston Texans over the summer, the Bills have been looking for a new No. 1 option for Josh Allen that they hope Cooper can be. While Cooper has disappointed thus far in 2024 along with the entire Browns offense, he has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in four of the last five seasons.

With the trade, Cooper is eligible to play for the Bills in Week 7 but head coach Sean McDermott remains undecided on that possibility. McDermott is aware of the impact the 30-year-old would have on the team but also recognizes that he may need additional time to acclimate to his new situation after being traded for the third time in his 10-year career.

Buffalo will return home for a Week 7 tilt against the Tennessee Titans with a 4-2 record that puts them first in the AFC East. The team is coming off a narrow 23-20 win over the New York Jets on the Week 6 edition of Monday Night Football.