The Buffalo Bills remain undecided on wide receiver Amari Cooper's status for their Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Sean McDermott revealed during a Wednesday press conference. McDermott told ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg that a decision on Cooper’s availability for Sunday has not yet been made, leaving the team in wait-and-see mode.

Cooper, who was acquired in a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, is a significant midseason addition to the Bills' roster. In exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick, Buffalo sent Cleveland a 2025 third-round selection and a 2026 seventh-round pick, completing a deal that added depth to the Bills’ receiving corps.

The trade came shortly after the New York Jets completed their own headline-grabbing move, acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets’ trade followed their 23-20 loss to Buffalo on Monday Night Football, further intensifying the competition in the AFC East.

Despite recording a career-high 1,250 receiving yards in 2023, Cooper has struggled this season. His performance has been impacted by the Browns' offense, which has failed to score 20 points in any of its first six games. Through those games, Cooper has tallied just 250 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His 4.7 yards per target currently ranks as the second worst in the NFL among eligible receivers, and his three drops tie him for the sixth most in the league.

Buffalo will hope to rejuvenate Cooper’s performance as he transitions into an offense led by quarterback Josh Allen. Moreover, his potential resurgence could play a key role in bolstering the Bills' attack as they approach a crucial phase of the season.

As the Bills prepare for their matchup against the Titans, McDermott and his staff will carefully evaluate Cooper’s readiness. A final decision on his playing status is expected closer to game time.