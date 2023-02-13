The stars were out at Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and that included Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who continued his inspiring recovery from the cardiac arrest that he suffered during the Bills Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Many folks have been overjoyed to see Hamlin progressing in his recovery, but it looks like his fashion choice for the Super Bowl ended up making Adrian Peterson quite upset.

Hamlin wore a Takashi Murakami “Travis Jesus” jacket to the big game, which is emblazoned with a crucifix that features an altered head of Jesus on the cross. Peterson, who is a devout Christian, took issue with the jacket, and lit Hamlin up in his latest Instagram post for his decision to wear the jacket.

Hamlin’s jacket admittedly may not be in great taste, but many folks have viewed Peterson’s response as rather harsh considering everything that Hamlin has been through. Peterson is entitled to his own beliefs, though, and it’s clear that he took offense to this jacket and let Hamlin know about it on social media.

Hamlin hasn’t responded to Peterson’s comments, and it will be interesting to see if he does at any point in the future. Peterson certainly isn’t perfect himself, but he may be giving Hamlin a lesson to make sure you know what you are wearing before you wear it, and it could be advice that the Bills safety heeds in the future.