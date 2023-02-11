While Damar Hamlin has yet to decide about his football future after his scary on-field collapse in Week 17 of the 2022 season, the NFL is doing its best to help the Buffalo Bills safety through that process.

Hamlin’s playing career is one of the biggest question marks ever since he got out of hospital. Despite the fact that it’s still too early to make a decision since he is still recovering, the NFL is reportedly arranging for Hamlin to meet with experts to get additional opinion on his condition, potential risks and everything else related to his health.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills confirmed the said move on Friday in an interview with Washington Post, but he noted that he doesn’t know if Hamlin will play football again. Sills emphasized that it’s Hamlin’s decision at the end of the day and they just want to present all information to him to make sure he chooses what he feels is best for him and his family.