The vast majority of the 71,112 fans in attendance at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York left the stadium on Sunday afternoon overjoyed. In their eighth meeting in the last five years, the Buffalo Bills earned a 30-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, ending KC's quest for a perfect season and inching closer to the reality that the path to the Super Bowl in the AFC could run through Buffalo.

But no matter whether you were rooting for Buffalo, Kansas City, or if you showed up as an impartial observer, the 71,112 fans in attendance departed having undergone one hell of a ride on The Josh Allen Experience.

Amari Cooper is still relatively new to Buffalo. The 30-year-old wideout has only suited up in a Bills uniform for three games, so he hadn't had the full Josh Allen Experience before Sunday afternoon. But now, after watching Allen take over a game in a way that, really, only he can, Cooper couldn't have been more impressed.

“The Josh Allen experience, with this magnitude, has been phenomenal, man,” Cooper said after the win. “He's a great player. The old adage, big-time players make big-time plays in big-time situations, and that's exactly what he did.”

Allen finished the game with 262 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, and one 26-yard scramble to the end zone on a late-game 4th down that clinched the victory for the Bills.

Tenured Bills know all about ‘The Josh Allen Experience'

The guys who have shared the locker room with Josh Allen for over a year know that the 28-year-old QB is capable of making plays like this one. They've seen it time and time again. But that doesn't mean their jaws still don't hit the turf when Allen uncorks a deep ball, or when he takes off and runs.

“When Josh takes off, I find myself just watching, like, ‘Wow, he’s different,’” Khalil Shakir said following the win, per the Associated Press. “When he took off today, I just started yelling. I couldn’t stop yelling. I was blanking in the head.”

“As soon as I saw him get past the line of scrimmage, I kind of knew he was scoring,” tight end Dawson Knox said, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “And even though there's a linebacker, two DBs right in front of him, I've seen it a hundred times from him in the most important situations, he seems to do that all the time and it's incredible to watch.”

Buffalo will take a six-game winning streak into a bye week before returning to action on December 1st against the San Francisco 49ers.