The Buffalo Bills once again saw a promising season end in heartbreak after coming up short in the Divisional Round against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills and their fans are obviously not happy with the result, and it sounds like general manager Brandon Beane is still quite salty with how Buffalo’s season ended.

The Bengals exerted full control over the Bills in their 27-10 victory, and showed Buffalo that despite their regular season success, they still have a lot of catching up to do when it comes to being on the same level as the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Beane took a shot at Cincy and their star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase recently, and NFL Twitter has been giving him a lot of grief for his comments.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane: “I don't want to suck bad enough to get Ja'Marr Chase.”pic.twitter.com/STdFvvf09F — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2023

Dude you have Diggs, what in the heck are you talking about? Allen was on a rookie contract a few seasons ago. Bills going to Bill, I guess.. — Mr. Carter (@Randysaloser) January 26, 2023

No one told him to pay 34 year old von Miller 180 million when you needed inheritor lineman, a MLB, and maybe a real Rb not another plug in! — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) January 25, 2023

Insecurity? Dude…you traded your R1 pick for Diggs…and the Vikings drafted Jefferson with it. — Lorenzo Sorice (@lorenzosorice) January 25, 2023

Would suck to have this guy pic.twitter.com/LFJeS1l9eD — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) January 25, 2023

Bills had three winning seasons between 2000-18. 🙃 — Michael LoRé (@michaellore) January 26, 2023

It’s clear Brandon Beane’s comments did not go over too well with many fans who believe he’s attempting to put the Bengals down because they managed to end up with a star in Chase. Joe Burrow tore his ACL and MCL midway through his rookie season, which allowed Cincy to end up with a high enough draft pick to land Chase. And so far, the tandem have been a rather electrifying duo to say the least.

Beane’s comments seem to be coming from a place of jealousy, and it is worth noting that Buffalo had been coming off a really poor stretch of football prior to unearthing a gem in Josh Allen at quarterback. The Bills won’t ever be bad enough to land a draft pick that could land them a player like Chase, but they shouldn’t need that to happen for them to win in the postseason. With a big offseason ahead, it will be interesting to see if Buffalo can figure out how to take the next step forward and achieve some postseason success in 2023.