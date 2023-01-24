The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

“Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via PFT.

“If it was college, I’d love to get as many five stars as we can get,” Beane said. “It’s the cap, it’s the draft, we’ll have to work through that.”

To be frank, the Bengals just flat-out dominated the Bills on Sunday and Beane echoed just that:

“I can’t remember a game where we kick off, down 7-0, three-and-out, down 14-0, three-and-out, in a long time, since I’ve been here,” Beane said.

While Buffalo dealt with a ton of adversity this season, from the Damar Hamlin incident to Von Miller’s season-ending injury, they fell flat on their faces when it mattered most. There’s no other way to put it. Star wideout Stefon Diggs already voiced his frustration on social media, which has led to rumblings he may want out this offseason.

Beane knows the Bills need to live up to expectations next season or else he could also be out of a job. The GM will be doing everything he can to improve both the OL and DL so this type of disappointment doesn’t happen again.