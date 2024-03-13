The Buffalo Bills are hard at work trying to upgrade their roster this offseason after another disappointing playoff loss last year, but for the most part, their offseason has been about the players they have lost rather than they have added. Thankfully, that changed on Wednesday morning when the Bills got star quarterback Josh Allen a new target in the passing game.
Buffalo watched Gabe Davis leave early in free agency to sign a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, making wide receiver a need that had to be addressed. While not the flashiest move, the Bills have agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with Mack Hollins to come in and help their wide receiver room out for the 2024 campaign.
Update: Expected one-year deal worth up to $3M for Hollins, a core special teamer who has 75 catches for 941 yards over the last two years. https://t.co/0rTyueVytP
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2024
Hollins enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders (57 REC, 690 YDS, 4 TD), but he wasn't nearly as effective in the Atlanta Falcons downtrodden 2023 offense (18 REC, 251 YDS). With a top-tier quarterback throwing passes his way, though, the hope is Hollins can carve out a complementary role in the team's offense, while also contributing on their special teams units.
The Bills will likely be looking for more upgrades at this spot before the 2024 campaign gets underway, but Hollins has proven he can be productive in the right situations before, and the hope is that he can achieve similar success with Allen throwing passes his way. At just a $3 million price tag, there isn't a ton of risk for Buffalo with this deal, and it will be worth keeping an eye on Hollins to see if he can step up and produce for his new squad in 2024.