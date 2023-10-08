On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills took the field in London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills ultimately lost the game to Jacksonville by a score of 25-20 to drop their 2023 record to 3-2.

After the game, some members of the Bills were not happy with the field conditions in Tottenham Stadium, which used a turf field for the contest.

“We came all the way over to London to play on f–king cement?” wondered one unnamed Bills player, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News via Bleacher Report.

Cornerback Taron Johnson was injured during the game after appearing to get his cleat stuck in a dead spot in the artificial turf.