On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills took the field in London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills ultimately lost the game to Jacksonville by a score of 25-20 to drop their 2023 record to 3-2.
After the game, some members of the Bills were not happy with the field conditions in Tottenham Stadium, which used a turf field for the contest.
“We came all the way over to London to play on f–king cement?” wondered one unnamed Bills player, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Buffalo News via Bleacher Report.
Cornerback Taron Johnson was injured during the game after appearing to get his cleat stuck in a dead spot in the artificial turf.
“That f–king turf, to be honest with you. The turf was terrible here,” said Johnson. “They have to get rid of it–report that. If we can do grass, we should do grass.”
Several players of both the Bills and Jaguars appeared to have issues with the turf on Sunday, which was Jacksonville's second straight game in London. The wild afternoon is sure to reignite the heated debate about whether artificial turf or grass is safer to play on. More and more NFL stadiums have turned to artificial turf in recent years, although the jury is largely still out on whether it actually reduces player injury, or whether it's the opposite effect.
In any case, the Bills will look to bounce back from the frustrating loss in Week Six when they take on the New York Giants on October 15.