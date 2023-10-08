The Jacksonville Jaguars' social media team added insult to injury for Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills after their 25-20 loss to Trevor Lawrence and company on Sunday in London. In a tweet celebrating their impressive victory, Jacksonville not only took a jab at Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, but also posted video from the game of Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs' angry outburst on the sidelines.

The Jaguars aren't running from their pointed trash talk, either. The tweet is pinned to the top of their Twitter profile.

Diggs lost a fumble with 22 seconds left, ending Buffalo's hopes of a game-winning touchdown drive. The gaffe was typical of the Bills' rough start to Sunday's game, which Allen criticized in the locker room, insisting his team didn't come “ready to play” against Jacksonville.

Lawrence, by the way, didn't quite follow his social media team's bluster after the game, showing respect to a tough opponent.

“It took all three phases,” he said of the Jaguars' win. “We had to make plays in big moments. It was all three phases working together, so that was big. We knew what type of game it was going to be when you're playing teams like that. They're a great team. It's going to be a four-quarter game no matter how it starts.