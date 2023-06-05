The Buffalo Bills are nearing a feeling of desperation for making a Super Bowl appearance. The AFC powerhouse is eager to break through. With lots of big free agents snagged up, they still found a way to make a solid addition to their defense with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge,” writes Rapoport.

The 30-year-old Floyd has registered 29 sacks over the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, as well as 184 combined tackles, 59 quarterback hits, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. Each of his last three seasons ranks top three in his career in sacks, proving that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Bills star Von Miller and Floyd won Super Bowl 56 together with the Rams. Miller's ACL tear that limited him to 11 games this past season revealed that Buffalo has a major need at depth on the defensive line. If Miller stays healthy, Buffalo should have a very good shot at competing for the Super Bowl next season.

Although the Bills lost star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, the addition of Floyd should allow the defense to remain a top-notch unit. Along with Miller, Jordan Poyer and the recently extended Ed Oliver, Buffalo should remain one of the NFL's best teams.