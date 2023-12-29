The Bills are set to get big help on the defensive line ahead of a clash with the Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are returning several reinforcements ahead of a crucial matchup with the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Jones injured his peck in the team's Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He's missed ten games since.

“Feeling pretty dang good,” Jones told reporters earlier this week. “Over the past couple weeks and months I've been busting my tail in the training room.”

The Bills need a win, and the Miami Dolphins need to lose against the Baltimore Ravens for a chance to win the AFC East next weekend when the two AFC rivals clash in the season's final game. A Dolphins win Sunday would mean the Bills can only secure a Wild Card berth.

The Patriots have just four wins on the season, one against the Bills back on October 22nd. Bills' head coach Sean McDermott knows the Patriots and veteran head coach Bill Belichick will be ready to go despite their terrible season.

“He's accomplished so much,” McDermott said of Belichick earlier this week. “I think most coaches, if not all coaches, are learning from coach Belichick and then also trying to get to where he's been for years. He's changed the game in a lot of ways, just speaking big picture league wise, he's changed the game in a lot of ways and I think the league has listened to some of his recommendations. He's an extremely smart person.”

The Patriots and Bills have played 128 times since 1960 (including 2 postseason games), with the New England Patriots winning 78 games and the Buffalo Bills winning 49 games.