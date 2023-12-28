ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New England Patriots will head to upstate New York to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Patriots-Bills prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 26-23 in Week 16. Initially, they trailed 7-3 at halftime. The Patriots had a monster third quarter that gave them the lead. Then, they blew the lead before winning the game with a field goal from Chad Ryland with seven seconds left. Bailey Zappe went 25 for 33 with 256 yards passing with two touchdowns. Likewise, Ezekiel Elliot rushed 12 times for 27 yards while catching nine passes for 33 yards. Demario Douglas had five catches for 74 yards. Also, Devante Parker had receptions for 65 yards. The Pats went 3 for 13 on third-down conversions while committing one turnover. Also, the defense had five sacks and forced two turnovers.

The Bills edged out the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22 in Week 16. Ultimately, they trailed 22-21 after a field goal by Cameron Dicker and minutes left. But the Bills drove the ball down the field to set up a game-winning field goal by Tyler Bass. Significantly, Josh Allen passed for 237 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jared Cook rushed 20 times for 70 yards. Additionally, Gabe Davis caught four passes for 130 yards and one touchdown. Stefon Diggs had five receptions for 29 yards. The Bills finished with 335 total yards on offense but committed three turnovers and allowed five sacks.

The Patriots lead the all-time regular-season series 78-49-1. Also, the Pats defeated the Bills 29-25 earlier this season at Foxboro. The Bills are 6-4 in 10 games against the Patriots. Likewise, they are 3-2 over the past five at home against them.

Here are the Patriots-Bills NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Bills Odds

New England Patriots: +13.5 (-115)

Buffalo Bills: -13.5 (-105)

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots have an ineffective offense that has struggled all season, and it has been a reason they have bottomed out. Yet, they have been solid over the last few games and have found ways to score.

Zappe has passed for 975 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions through eight games. Ultimately, he hopes for help from the running game. Elliot has rushed 157 times for 549 yards and two touchdowns while catching 45 receptions for 280 yards and two scores. Douglas has been solid, with 44 receptions for 517 yards. Likewise, Hunter Henry has 42 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense has been battered by injuries all season. Yet, they persevere and have three players that can make some noise. Christian Barmore has 30 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Additionally, Ja'Whaun Bentley has 47 solo tackles and four sacks. Jabrill Peppers has 49 solo tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. He is questionable for this weekend's game.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can run the ball well and keep Allen off the field. Then, they need to stop Allen and prevent him from taking off.

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread

The Bills are starting to get hot at the right time and likely need to win their final two games to make the playoffs. Overall, the offense has played better but needs to move the chains efficiently.

Allen has passed for 3,778 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while rushing 85 times for 413 yards and 13 touchdowns. He will need to avoid making mistakes. Cook has rushed 208 times for 1,038 yards and two touchdowns. Now, the Bills hope he can do better than last week when he fumbled the ball. Diggs has 96 receptions for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns. Likewise, Davis has 43 receptions for 725 yards and seven touchdowns.

The defense has tightened up over the past few weeks. Significantly, four players lead the charge. Leonard Floyd has 19 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Ed Oliver has 31 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. A.J. Epenesa has eight solo tackles and 6.5 sacks but is dealing with a rib injury and might not play. Greg Rousseau has been solid, making 28 solo tackles and five sacks.

The Bills will cover the spread if Allen can move the ball methodically and avoid making mistakes. Then, the defense needs to force the Patriots to pass and stall Elliot.

Final Patriots-Bills Prediction & Pick

The Bills are on a mission. Therefore, they cannot afford to slip up in this one. There will be extra motivation for the Bills to come out firing as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive. Subsequently, they have the weapons to dominate this game and will not look back as they do everything to cover the spread.

Final Patriots-Bills Prediction & Pick: Buffalo Bills: -13.5 (-105)