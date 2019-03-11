Frank Gore’s incredible NFL career will continue for at least one more season. Where he’ll play in 2019, however, remains to be seen. One team supposedly interested in signing the 14-year veteran? The Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Sometimes in covering free agency you hear something and you want to see it happen just because. The #Bills’ interest in Frank Gore is one of those. Imagine Gore and LeSean McCoy in the same backfield, defying time. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/NvNKxqgEL6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

Gore signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Miami Dolphins last season. Brought in as injury insurance and a veteran mentor to the team’s young backs more than anything else, Gore instead established himself as the Dolphins’ most effective and reliable runner.

He had 156 carries for 722 yards last season, both team-highs, while averaging 4.6 yards per rush, his best mark since 2012.

The University of Miami product’s season was cut short in late December, though, when he suffered a sprained foot and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Though many believed the injury would end Gore’s career, he quickly put that assumption to rest, telling league insiders that he indeed intended to return for a 15th season in 2019.

It’s unknown whether the Dolphins, under first-year head coach Brian Flores, are interested in bringing Gore back. The team has already made clear it will focus on expanding the roles of talented backs Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.

Buffalo, meanwhile, already has one of the oldest stables of running backs in the league with LeSean McCoy and Chris Ivory, both 30 years old, leading the way.

Gore, 35, is a five-time Pro Bowler, last being named to the NFL’s All-Star game in 2013.

With 14,748 yards, he is the league’s fourth all-time leading rusher behind Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, and Barry Sanders.