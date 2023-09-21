The Buffalo Bills may be without tight end Dawson Knox when they take the field for Week Three. Knox is currently dealing with a back injury, and he was held out of the Bills' practice on Thursday, marking the second straight day of practice that he had missed, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

Knox hasn't been a huge factor for the Bills' offense thus far in 2023. In the Bills' narrow Week One road loss to the New York Jets, Knox was held to 25 yards receiving. Then, in Week Two, when Buffalo bounced back with a resounding win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Knox was kept even further in check, catching three passes for just ten yards.

Still, the Buffalo offense certainly has an added dimension when Knox is out on the field, giving quarterback Josh Allen another target to choose from. Allen went from one of the lowest low points of his career in the loss to New York to a standout performance against the Raiders, completing 31/37 pass attempts for 274 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He had three interceptions in the loss to New York.

The Bills' upcoming opponent is the Washington Commanders, who are off to a surprising 2-0 start to 2023, registering consecutive close wins against the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos. The Bills will have to hit the road for the second time this season, and they'll certainly hope that Knox will be able to give it a go on Sunday.

The Bills and Commanders are set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Landover.