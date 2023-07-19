The 2023 NFL season is almost here, and the Buffalo Bills front office is getting a major shakeup. Out of the blue on Wednesday, the Bills announced that the team and its Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Ron Raccuia — a major figure in the new Bills stadium project — have “parted ways.” Bills owner and CEO Terry Pegula will now take over as president of the team.

“We would like to thank Ron for his many years [of] hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE,” Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Outside of that brief statement, no reason was given as to why Raccuia would no longer be part of the Bills front office moving forward.

Ron Raccuia had been with Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) since 2017 and stepped into his role as EVP/COO of the Bills in May 2022. In that capacity, he’s been the non-football-related public face of the team, and the point man on the new Bills stadium project.

This announcement comes less than a week before Buffalo fully opens training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY.

In addition to the owner taking a seemingly more hands-on role to help replace Raccuia, the team statement also notes that the Bills have hired Penny Semaia as the vice president of stadium relations and that Pegula “will work closely with a new management committee consisting of John Roth, executive vice president/chief operating officer, Kathryn D'Angelo, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski, senior vice president of finance and business administration.”

While Bills Mafia shouldn’t worry about this having an impact on the football field, it will be interesting to watch and see what this all means for the new stadium project.