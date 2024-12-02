The Buffalo Bills won't have wide receiver Keon Coleman, who's been out since Week 10, available to play for the third straight game as he was downgraded to out because of a wrist injury, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Bills rookie WR Keon Coleman, who is questionable tonight with a wrist injury, will be OUT vs the #49ers, missing his third straight game. Coleman has made significant progress, but the team will give him another week to fully recover.”

The rookie was having a solid season before his Week 9 injury against the Miami Dolphins. Through nine games, the former Florida State football playmaker collected 22 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns. His 10 receptions of more than 20 yards still lead the team.

The Bills will also be without DT DeWayne Carter (wrist) and TE Dalton Kincaid (knee). LB Matt Milano who was activated off of injured reserve is expected to make his season debut.

Bills locked into postseason, must fight for best seed

The Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the top-heavy AFC. With the No. 1 seed likely locked up at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers are the team's most dominant remaining teams. All five teams have odds of making the playoffs at 90% or better.

Looking ahead to their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback Rasul Douglas believes the team needs to be focused on Brock Purdy amid his injury concerns, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“I don't think you ever look at it like, ‘Oh, he's not playing.' You play for the starter,” Douglas said. “We think that that's why he rested last week to play this week. So, I mean that's just our mindset that he's going to play. If the game comes and he doesn't play, then we'll just keep the same plan.”

Josh Allen credits head coach Sean McDermott for keeping the Bills focused this year during a recent press conference.

“I think coach McDermott does a great job of making sure that when we get back [from the bye], we're not necessarily picking up where we left off, it's more let's get back to what we did in training camp, get back to the basics focus on fundamentals,” Allen said. “Again, playing situational football and doing simple better, and I think that's something that he's been preaching to us, and again, the guys in this locker room have taken that in stride over the last seven or eight years.

“It comes down to the guys on the field playing, but good leadership will do that.”

The Bills host the 49ers for Sunday Night Football beginning tonight at 8:20 p.m EST.