Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Von Miller’s knee injury is just the latest setback for the Buffalo Bills this season. The edge rusher suffered a meniscus tear during their Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions. Now, Miller’s outlook for the rest of the season is murky at best, as the team will take their time in assessing the damage.

The recent reports from Buffalo confirm this decision by the Bills’ front office regarding Von Miller. The team will take around a week off to let the swelling subside, and see where they go from there, sources told Josina Anderson. The options for Miller are a knee brace (enabling him to play the rest of the year), and season-ending surgery.

“I’m told the #Bills currently are expecting Von Miller to give his knee approx “7-10 days” (following the Thanksgiving Day injury) to allow more swelling to go down for better reevaluations, per source. It was said Miller is “staying encouraged” & it helps he’s been thru this b4.”

Von Miller is an essential part of the Bills’ defense this season, so losing him for the rest of the season would be devastating. The team signed him to a long contract this offseason, and he’s been excellent for them so far. His absence on the front four will sorely be missed.

The injuries to their defense will put more pressure on Josh Allen and the Bills offense to continue to ball out. They’ve hit some speed bumps after a hot start. However, their issues are easily fixable, and should get ironed out before the start of the playoffs.