Published November 26, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills suffered a major blow to this season after Von Miller was diagnosed with a knee injury. The edge rusher suffered this injury during their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions. While Miller did not suffer an ACL tear, there’s still a lot of questions about his availability for the rest of the year.

Well, at the very least, Von Miller and the Bills are holding out hope that he can return this season, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler. The edge rusher will take a week off to assess his options. If it’s not serious, Miller will likely play with a knee brace. However, the possibility of going under the knife is still there, and it would end his season if they push through with that.

“Von Miller is going to wait about a week, see how injury feels, then hopes to play with a brace, which he’s done before and is comfortable with. However it might not be possible, and could still have to have surgery, ending season”

The Bills’ season has not quite gone according to plan. Yes, they still have one of the best records in the league today. However, they haven’t exactly lived up to the dominant world-beating team that people hyped them up to be. A big factor of that is injuries to key players, and Miller might be the next victim of that injury bug plaguing Buffalo.

The Bills will be facing a familiar foe in Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots next week. After that week, Von Miller’s fate will likely be decided.