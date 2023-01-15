Things got chippy in the first half between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. After an errant Josh Allen pass resulted in an interception for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, the Bills QB was seen squaring up and exchanging blows with Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. An aggressive Allen launched himself into Wilkins’ midsection, who retaliated with a big shove against the QB before the Bills’ offensive line came to his rescue.

While Allen is one of the biggest quarterbacks in the league, we’re not sure he’d hold his own in a fight against Christian Wilkins. Fortunately, the Bills offensive line arrived on the scene and separated the two, as Allen walked away from the pile with tensions flaring on both teams.

Mitch Morse and Christian Wilkins were both penalized on the play with offsetting personal fouls.

This isn’t the first time Wilkins and Allen have gotten into it with one another. Allen called Wilkins out for his dirty antics back in September, and the two were feuding once again in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

Allen sailed his pass attempt well over the head of his target, resulting in a Dolphins turnover just before halftime. Clearly frustrated with himself, and perhaps allowing Wilkins to get under his skin, Allen snapped and gave the Dolphins defenseman a hard shove.

We've got a fight in Buffalo following Josh Allen's interception. 👀 pic.twitter.com/4GeVhwdIGT — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 15, 2023

Josh Allen was not penalized on the play, despite being the one to throw the first blow, though the officials then slapped Wilkins with a personal foul.