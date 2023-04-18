Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to return to football activities, and he announced his plan to return to the NFL in a press conference on Tuesday.

Damar Hamlin thanked all of the doctors who helped treat him, as well as his teammates and coaching staff with the Bills who helped him on his journey. Hamlin suffered from Commotio Cordis on Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Commotio Cordis is when someone takes an impact to the chest at a specific point in their heartbeat that results in cardiac arrest. That is what happened to Hamlin against the Bengals. He detailed that in his press conference, via the Bills.

“This is not the end of my story. I plan to make a comeback to the NFL.” 🫶 pic.twitter.com/jlAMdErKWk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Needless to say, the news regarding Hamlin put NFL fans in a good mood, and brought many reactions. Let’s get to some of the interesting ones from Twitter.

“Man. So happy for Damar Hamlin. That’ll be some story for the grandkids,” wrote @FtblSickness.

“If Damar Hamlin plays 1 singular snap all season next year, he should be the unanimous Comeback Player of the Year. Feel like that shouldn’t be up for debate,” wrote @brendanlavoy_.

“I can’t wait for the moment Damar Hamlin gets introduced as he comes out of the tunnel. It’s going to be emotional,” @itsnedhunt16.

“I continue to be inspired by Damar Hamlin.. what an impressive human being with such deep perspective for life,” wrote @alexbrasky.

It comes as no surprise that NFL fans are jacked up to hear the news regarding Hamlin. It sure will be an emotional moment if and when he can make his return to NFL action.