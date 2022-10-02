Bills receive massive Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox Week 4 updates that Josh Allen will love

The Buffalo Bills’ 17-0 dream might be over, but they’re still one of the best teams in the league. A big part of that is due to their potent offense keeping them in any game they play. However, like with most teams, some of their key weapons are dealing with injuries: WR Gabriel Davis and TE Dawson Knox.

Ahead of a critical matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills got important injury updates on Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox. Despite getting the “questionable” designation, both the WR and the TE will be ready to play for the team. It’s a great update for Buffalo, who needs their offense to step up big-time. (via Adam Schefter)

Bills’ WR Gabe Davis (ankle) and TE Dawson Knox (back, hip), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

Gabriel Davis has emerged as a top-tier wide receiver for the Bills this season. He, along with Stefon Diggs, make for a dangerous 1-2 combo that can keep up with Josh Allen’s greatness. Knox, on the other hand, is still a reliable safety valve for the Buffalo offense and one of their best red-zone threats.

The Bills offense will need to carry a bigger load in the next few weeks thanks to major injuries to their defense. Tre’Davious White continues to miss time as he recovers from an ACL tear. Last week, safety Micah Hyde was ruled out for the season due to a neck injury. The various injuries to their defensive players are starting to pile up.

Sunday night will be a showdown between two of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league in Allen and Lamar Jackson. Both quarterbacks are the frontrunners for the MVP race this early in the season. A win by the Bills here buys them precious time for their defense to heal up.