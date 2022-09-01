Bills replace ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza amid rape allegations with former Broncos kicker

The Buffalo Bills are making some final moves to their roster with the 2022 NFL season about to start in less than a couple of weeks. Among their most recent transactions involved the punter position, as they have seemingly found a replacement for Matt Araiza, the controversial “Punt God” who was released by the team after news broke out about gang-rape accusations against him.

According to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports (h/t Adam Schefter of ESPN), the Bills are adding punter Sam Martin to the team. Martin last played for the Denver Broncos, who recently cut him over a contractual disagreement. Martin reportedly did not want to take a pay cut from the Broncos, forcing Denver to make the decision of releasing him. By letting go of Martin, the Broncos managed to clear some $2.25 million in their cap space. Denver’s gain is the Bills’ gain, apparently, as it did not take long for Martin to attract attention, with Buffalo sniffing around the market for a potential replacement for Matt Araiza.

Martin entered the NFL in 2013 as a fifth-round pick (165th overall) by the Detroit Lions, with whom he spent his first seven seasons in the pros.

The Bills are heading into the 2022 NFL season expected to be one of the legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl, and that’s because of a stacked roster led by quarterback Josh Allen. But, sometimes, it’s the guys people expect the least who make just the right play when it matters the most for their team, and Sam Martin could be that player for the Bills in the playoffs.