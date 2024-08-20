The biggest goal of NFL preseason and training camp is to make it through without injuries, but they are unfortunately bound to happen. The Buffalo Bills had a tough time last week on the injury front, and one player that went down was backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky hurt his knee during the Bills' preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills needed a new backup, so they signed Anthony Brown on Monday.

“The #Bills are signing QB Anthony Brown, per source,” Tom Pelissero said in a post.

Anthony Brown has only played in two NFL games during his career, and they were both in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens. He did get snaps on August 10th when the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Minnesota Vikings. He is now with the Bills.

The injury to Mitchell Trubisky is unfortunate but it doesn't sound like he will miss a ton of time. Still, the Bills need to have someone on the roster who is capable of coming in if something happens to Josh Allen, and they clearly don't have that confidence in Ben DiNucci who was behind Trubisky on the depth chart.

Anthony Brown's career

Anthony Brown has been in the NFL since 2022 and he went undrafted after playing college football for Boston College and Oregon. Brown played for the Eagles for three years before transferring and spending the final two years of his career with the Ducks.

Brown had a solid last season with Oregon as he finished the year 250-390 through the air for 2,989 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In the NFL, Brown has played in just two games and he hasn't taken very many snaps. His lone appearances in the regular season were with the Ravens in 2022. He went 22/49 for 302 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brown was with the Raiders before being signed by Buffalo.

Now, with the beginning of the season looming, Brown is with the Bills. Buffalo fans are hoping that Josh Allen is the only QB that they see taking meaningful snaps this season.