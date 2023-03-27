The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms with free agent safety Taylor Rapp on a one-year contract in NFL Free Agency, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

“Free-agent safety Taylor Rapp, the Rams’ 2019 second-round pick who visited New England during free agency, is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Rapp was utilized primarily as a box safety in his first few seasons in Los Angeles, but has aligned as a free safety on over 500 snaps in each of his last two seasons, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 25-year-old Georgia native finished the 2022 campaign with 92 total tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He started 48 of the 57 total games he played for the Rams, per SI.

Pro Football Focus ranks Rapp’s 148 tackles over the past two seasons as ninth among safeties; he’s never missed more than 8.7 percent of potential tackles in a season.

It’s clear that the Bills are trying hard to remain in Super Bowl contention and loading up for another run at an AFC title in 2023, with Rapp now becoming involved in those plans for at least next season.

Prior to being selected with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, NFL.com described him as a player who has “beaten long odds, undeterred by a city that failed to support prep football, a high school community that openly mocked him, coaches who were unprepared to develop his talents, [and] college recruiters who blatantly overlooked him.”

The former Washington Husky now heads north to Buffalo with a Super Bowl ring, having helped the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. With six interceptions over the past two seasons, he should make an immediate impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Bills in 2023.