The AFC East is starting to become the best division in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills have won the division in each of the past three seasons but 2023 could be the year when the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets take the reigns from them. The New England Patriots still loom as an under-the-radar threat.

This offseason saw the Jets get a firm commitment from Aaron Rodgers and the Dolphins add Jalen Ramsey. The Patriots have made moves around the margins with players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Gesicki and James Robinson. Buffalo has had a fine offseason but its rivals are encroaching quickly. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Buffalo has a lot of respect for them and that the team has to adapt in order to stay ahead.

“Yeah, we have a tremendous amount of respect for them,” McDermott said. “Not only at the coach level but at the talent level they’ve been able to accrue. You look across the division, and to your point, it’s impressive. So, we have to make sure we continue to reinvent ourselves to stay on top of the division.”

The Bills, meanwhile, lost star linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and made moves to replace guys who have departed for other teams. The roster they have is still admirable but it no longer stands head and shoulders above their rivals. New York has a very well-rounded roster for Rodgers to step into, Miami has a rocket-powered offense with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and New England is still led by Bill Belichick. This season should be a huge test for McDermott and the Bills.