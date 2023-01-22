Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best in the league at his position. However, with the Bills preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, Allen’s turnover woes are under the magnifying glass.

Including Buffalo’s last game, a 34-31 Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins, Allen has six games this season in which he’s thrown at least two interceptions. Out of 112 players, the Wyoming product is tied with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for third in total interceptions with 14.

Yet, for the Bills offense to sustain its dominance, Allen has to throw the ball.

Buffalo’s message to Allen — despite his high turnover rate — is to “keep on throwing,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. Although he ranks high on the list of total passes intercepted this season, he also ranks high on the list of total passing touchdowns, as he’s tied with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and second-round playoff rival Joe Burrow for second with 35 throwing scores.

With Allen’s powerful arm and ability to find the end zone, the Bills would be foolish to not keep the ball in his hands. What else do you have receiving weapons like Stefon Diggs for, after all?

Furthermore, Allen isn’t exactly playing uncharacteristically by having a high number of turnovers. The former seventh overall pick threw 21 interceptions in 25 games at Wyoming. He’s more Brett Favre than Tom Brady—simple as that.

Nonetheless, Allen’s ability to keep the ball in his team’s possession could be the difference between a championship and an early exit out of the playoffs. And the Bills are willing to gamble.