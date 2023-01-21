Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered one of the most dynamic and explosive quarterbacks in the NFL. However, former Steelers, Bears and Ravens quarterback Kordell Stewart sounded the alarm about Allen’s recent play.

“Josh Allen is imploding as we speak. He falls outside of the Top 5 for me.”@KSlash10 had THOUGHTS about the Bills QB… (presented by @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/S8cJXh8ZRH — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) January 20, 2023

Allen has been throwing interceptions with greater frequency than any other quarterback still playing during the Divisional Playoffs. As a result, Stewart was highly critical of the athletic Bills quarterback.

“Josh Allen is imploding as we speak,” Allen said. “He falls outside of the top 5 for me.”

During the regular season, Allen completed 359 of 567 passes for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. His tendency to throw interceptions continued in the Wild Card 34-31 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He completed 23 of 39 passes for 352 yards with 3 TD passes and 2 interceptions.

Stewart went on to say that Allen is simply making “too many bonehead mistakes.”

In addition to his throwing ability, Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks in the NFL. He rushed for 762 yards, a 6.1 yards per carry average and 7 touchdowns this season. He ran for 763 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2021.

The Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Playoffs Sunday. The game is in Buffalo, and it is the first meeting of the two teams since the Week 17 Monday night game was canceled. That game came to a halt in the 1st quarter when Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after getting hit by Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins.

If the Bills are victorious over the Bengals, they will face the winner of the Jacksonville-Kansas City game for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.