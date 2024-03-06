The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a renegotiated contract with pass rusher Von Miller, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
Von Miller's renegtiated deal with the Bills has a base value of $8.855 million in 2024 with the chance to make up to $20 million, according to Yates. Under the terms of the old contract, Miller was able to make up to $17.5 million with incentives.
The new contract structure for Miller saves the Bills $8.645 million in cap space in 2024, according to Yates.
The Bills have released a number of players on Wedneday, with Jordan Poyer being one of the notable cuts. However, Buffalo could not have released Miller even if it wanted to due to the structure of the contract, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS. The restructure allows the Bills to have more cap space and gives Miller one more year to prove that he can return to form.
After Buffalo lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs last season, there was a lot of talk about the salary cap crunch that the team would face going into future season as a result of Josh Allen's cap hit jumping up drastically. The notion was that the team's championship window would be closing.
General manager Brandon Beane is trying to keep that window open as long as possible with today's cuts and the renegotiated contract with Miller.
With free agency starting up next week, it will be worth paying attention to the amount of cap space Brandon Beane is able to create for the Bills. It could be telling for the type of additions that Buffalo can make to give Josh Allen the best chance to lead his team to glory and keep the championship window open as long as possible.