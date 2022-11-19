Published November 19, 2022

The Buffalo Bills Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns was initially supposed to be played in Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium, but a wild snowstorm that was set to dump three-to-six feet of snow on Buffalo forced the NFL to move the contest to a neutral site, with Detroit’s Ford Field being the location. The problem is that the Bills are still stuck in Buffalo for the time being.

The Bills players and coaches, just like everyone else in Buffalo, have gotten snowed in as a result of the storm, and are still trying to figure out a way to get to Detroit for their upcoming game. As of Saturday morning, the snow had stopped for the time being, but the Bills have a couple of different issues they have to deal with when it comes to getting to the airport and actually taking off.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“With snow stopped in Western NY (for now), the Bills are working on getting players out of their homes and to the airport. The plane to Detroit is scheduled for this afternoon. And the hope is it goes off”

“As of now the airport is closed. So, that would be one hurdle to clear to make way for takeoff.”

The whole situation with Buffalo playing in Detroit against Cleveland has been fluid, and it’s to the point where the Bills have no plan set in stone for how they will get to Detroit for this game. The hope is they can find their way to Detroit at some point on Saturday, but there’s no guarantee that will happen, making this a situation worth monitoring throughout the day.