The Buffalo Bills were among the teams that made the 2022 NFL trade deadline interesting, as they made a move to acquire the services of running back Nyheim Hines via a swap with the Indianapolis Colts. But that was not the only intriguing maneuver by the Bills’ front office ahead of the deadline, with the team also acquiring safety Dean Marlowe in a separate deal with the Atlanta Falcons, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Another trade: Bills also acquired S Dean Marlowe from the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Internally, the Bills have also activated cornerback Tre’Davious White from the Physically unable to perform list.

Bills activated CB Tre’Davious White from PUP today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Buffalo’s defense has been sturdy for the most part of the 2022 NFL season, but injuries to Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde apparently have played a significant role in the Bills’ decision to address depth on their secondary. Marlowe has appeared in all eight games of the Atlanta Falcons this year before getting traded to the Bills, including in the Falcons’ 37-34 home win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday in which he played the most snaps he’s had to date this campaign. He was on the field in all defensive snaps of the Falcons. Prior to that, the most defensive snaps he’s had in 2022 was only 27, which was way back in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

White, on the other hand, has not played a game since suffering a torn ACL in Week 12 of the 2021 season but has now been activated, which is hardly a surprise as his 21-day window for practice is due to expire this week. The two-time Pro Bowler has 16 career interceptions, all with the Bills, dating back to his rookie season in 2017.