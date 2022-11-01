Nyheim Hines headed to Bills via last minute trade with Colts

The Buffalo Bills just minutes before the NFL trade deadline passed traded for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines. Hines will join an already loaded Bills offense with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news just before the deadline passed, literally at 3:57 pm ET.

In return, the Bills are sending running back Zack Moss and a 6th round pick. The pick has the potential to become a 5th rounder, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

“The Bill are trading running back Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick that can go to a fifth-rounder to the Colts running back Nyheim Hines, sources tell me,” he tweeted.

The Buffalo Bills were already the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, courtesy of FanDuel. But the Bills perceived hole has been their inability to run the football. Or at the very least, being forced to rely on Josh Allen to do everything for this offense. Hines is not someone who is going to change that very much.

He is capable of running between the tackles when facing a light box. But his 5-foot-9, 196 pound frame is not built for it. Hines is however an excellent scat back. He has exceptional play-making ability out of the backfield and can make guys miss in space.

Devin Singletary is having a career year and been at the very least serviceable running the football. He is likely to remain the starting running back in Buffalo. But Hines gives Allen another weapon that defenses have to account for.