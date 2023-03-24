Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been active in completing roster moves since the start of this year’s free agency period. For one, he decided to release wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie last week.

Beane noted during a press conference a day ahead of the move that the front office was “talking internally about making sure we don’t have too much duplicates.” In the end, Buffalo saved over $2.7 million in cap space following its call to part ways with McKenzie.

It did not take long for McKenzie to find a new home in the NFL, as he ended up signing with the Indianapolis Colts on a free agent deal earlier this week.

During his introductory press conference with the Colts, McKenzie took some time to look back on his departure from the Bills.

“It was sad,” McKenzie said. “It was a sad moment. I had a sad moment because I had a great time there, great organization, great fan base and everything about that place was amazing. It came to an end, and I understand all good things don’t last long. You try to make the best of it while the good gets going, and I feel like for me, my time was up and that was totally fine with me.

“Now I get to start with a new organization, start making new friends, making new family and bring my game to a good organization that’s ready to take it to the next level.”

McKenzie added that he has no “hard feelings” over the Bills’ decision to release him.

McKenzie joins a Colts wide receiver unit that features the likes of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. The versatile wideout has his sights set on doing what he can to help elevate the production of Indianapolis’ offense in the 2023 season.

“I feel like this is a great opportunity for me to come over here with this receiver core, this young receiver core, and help them out the best way I can and learn from Reggie Wayne as well as a receivers coach,” McKenzie said. “Just bring a different element to the game over here and to the scheme that we are looking for in a new offense.”

McKenzie recorded 1,316 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches in his five-season run with the reigning AFC East champions.