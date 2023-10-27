A home win against a pedestrian Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad was not going to be enough evidence alone to convince fans that the Buffalo Bills are back on track. Though, a fluid offensive attack that saw Josh Allen thrive and Dalton Kincaid and Khalil Shakir have breakout performances might be enough to win over some skeptics.

It was a one-possession game (24-18), but Buffalo's victory was never in any serious doubt Thursday night. Allen threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns and added a milestone score on the ground. The quarterback's big night set the tone and resulted in one of the team's more impressive wins this season.

The next five weeks of action, including an AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday night, has a chance to humble the Bills again. But the flashes of a true contender are still there. If they can consistently put forth the kind of offensive effort that propelled them past Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, then everyone will be forced to place this team in the Super Bowl conversation.

Kincaid revealed the driving forces behind the more dynamic offense. “Better communication, more passion and more energy throughout,” the rookie tight end said postgame, per Bradley Gelber. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey should be spared the wrath of Bills Mafia for the next few days.

Kincaid displayed excellent chemistry with Josh Allen for the second consecutive week, recording five catches for 65 yards and his first career touchdown. His elite route-running skills are starting to show in the NFL, as his role continues to expand.

The first-round pick has mirrored Buffalo for much of the last two months- intriguing potential but modest production. If all those intangibles are firing as Dalton Kincaid noted, then he and the Bills will put the entire league on notice.