When it comes to the physical gifts needed to play quarterback in the NFL, few players can match Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. While there have been some frustrations this season since the Bills brought a 4-3 record into their Week 8 Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Allen regularly brings the fans to their feet in appreciation of his skills.

The athletic Allen did just that in the second quarter, as he scored on a 13-yard run up the middle. Allen used his power to get through the initial wave and then his speed and quickness to get into the end zone.

The rushing touchdown was the 43rd of Allen's career, and it allowed him to tie Hall of Famer Steve Young for second on the all-time list for touchdowns by a quarterback. The only signal caller with more touchdowns is Cam Newton, who pounded the ball into the end zone 75 times in his career.

Allen and the Bills have been quite inconsistent this season. They have registered a pair of impressive home victories over the Raiders and the Dolphins earlier in the year, but they have suffered losses to the Jets, Jaguars and Patriots.

They seem to be a far more talented team than the Jets or Patriots, so those losses are hard to explain.

Allen has been fairly inconsistent. While he has thrown 17 touchdown passes this season, he also has 8 interceptions. Turnovers were also an issue for Allen last season when he threw 14 interceptions.