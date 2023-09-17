It seems like Buffalo Bills fans may need to wait at least another week to see the return of Damar Hamlin on the field. The Bills have listed Hamlin as inactive ahead of their NFL Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Per @StaceyDales, Damar Hamlin once again is inactive with that deep #Bills secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

Hamlin was also inactive during the Bills' Week 1 loss to the New York Jets last Monday.

Doctors have assured that the 25-year-old is cleared to return to the field without any setbacks or concerns after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The game was ultimately called off and Hamlin has since recovered from the life scare.

Hamlin became a full participant in practices since early June and even suited up in three exhibition games. He made the 53-man cut to prior to the start of the season as a backup safety and special teams contributor.

Given that he reportedly does not have any restrictions, this is nothing more than Hamlin being a healthy scratch for the second week in a row.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has a ton of options as Hamlin is listed as the fourth safety on Buffalo's depth chart. With a fully healthy secondary, he is expected to be limited to specialty teams unless one of Micah Hyde or Jordan Poyer goes down with an injury.

The Bills also have guys like Taylor Rapp, who had a strong training camp, and defensive back Cam Lewis, who is a special teams contributor, who are ahead of Hamlin on the depth chart.

Hamlin started in 13 games last season after veteran Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury.