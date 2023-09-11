Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's inspiring story will hit the big screen soon.

FlynnPictureCo will produce a feature film documentary entitled “Did We Win.” The documentary will feature Hamlin's cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January. It will also highlight Damar Hamlin's miraculous recovery and return to the Bills, per DEADLINE's Mike Fleming, Jr.

Clay Tweel will direct “Did We Win.” Beau Flynn will serve as the producer. The film's executive producers are Scott Sheldon, Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Jordan Rooney, Shannon Riggs, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films.

The cast has been filming Hamlin since emergency responders took him to a hospital. They have captured Hamlin's recovery from the harrowing incident and his philanthropic endeavors after the accident. Damar Hamlin has been promoting awareness of commotio cordis, a condition that results in cardiac arrest after getting hit in the chest area.

Damar Hamlin presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to the Bills training staff at the ESPYS six months after his cardiac arrest. A teary-eyed Hamlin received a rousing ovation from the audience.

“Damar is a real-life superhero. His impact and recovery in such a short period of time has been extraordinary to witness. I am honored that he and his family have entrusted us. Damar's incredible story needed to be shared with audiences and look forward to taking this step into nonfiction with him,” Flynn said.

News of Damar Hamlin's documentary coincides with his highly-anticipated return to the gridiron. Unfortunately, Damar is a healthy scratch for the Bills' Week 1 game against the New York Jets.

Here's hoping Damar Hamlin takes the field soon so he can complete his miraculous comeback.