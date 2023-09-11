NFL Week 1 is getting more heated as time goes on. The battle between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills is going to be one of the best matchups for the season. But, there will be a notable absence in Coach Sean McDermott's side, Damar Hamlin. Will the Josh Allen-led squad get a hot start regardless?

The Bills secondary will have to exert more effort in the gridiron because they will be a man short. Damar Hamlin was flagged as “healthy inactive” in their game against Aaron Rodgers' new team, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. A lot of the reasons stem from erring on the side of caution when it comes to his health.

Notably, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals in last year's NFL season. He just dropped in the middle of the gridiron. Medical practitioners took notice and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. He already made steady progress in returning to the gridiron.

He was already practicing with the squad fully in June. Moreover, Hamlin played 24 snaps and recorded three tackles against the Indianapolis Colts during the preseason. But, the intensity in an NFL Week 1 game is different from these practices and scrimmages.

Sean McDermott elected Cam Lewis to play Hamlin's minutes in their clash against the Jets. However, a return could be expected quite soon from the Bills' secondary player. It may take some time but he will start to get regular minutes once cleared. Will Buffalo get the job done without one of their rotation players?