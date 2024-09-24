The Buffalo Bills are taking it to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Three’s Monday Night Football matchup in front of a star-studded crowd. With less than a quarter of play remaining the Bills lead 37-10 as the team is well on its way to jumping out to a 3-0 record on the young season. Superstar quarterback Josh Allen has over 300 total yards and four touchdowns against Jacksonville. However, it’s safety Damar Hamlin who undoubtedly had the play of the game.

With just under 4:30 remaining in the second quarter and the Bills leading 20-3, Hamlin snared an overthrow by Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence and returned it nearly 20 yards as the home crowd erupted in a chorus of cheers. It was Hamlin’s first career interception, per Clutchpoints on X.

Of course, the play was made all the more special given Hamlin’s incredible path to that pickoff. Back in Week 17 of the 2022 season, the Bills squared off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Hamlin, playing in his second season at the time, made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before collapsing on the field and suffering cardiac arrest.

The young defender received emergency medical assistance but remained motionless for nearly nine minutes. Eventually he was placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Hamlin served as an inspiration for his remarkable recovery. He returned to the field the following season and made his first start since his terrifying collapse in Week One of the 2024 season. Now, in Week Three against the Jaguars, Hamlin made his first career interception.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin got his first career interception against the Jaguars on MNF

Hamlin shared the moment with quarterback Josh Allen.

And, of course, Buffalo fans let Hamlin hear it as the stadium celebrated the awe-inspiring interception.

The Bills are missing some key players on defense, making Hamlin’s effort all the more important. Buffalo is playing without linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Taron Johnson. Bernard is dealing with a pectoral injury and Johnson was forced to sit with a forearm ailment. The team is also missing standout linebacker Matt Milano, who’s on the IR with a torn biceps.

Interestingly, Hamlin was involved in the tackle that led to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s most recent concussion when the Bills took on the Dolphins in Miami. Hamlin has a unique understanding of what a player goes through when recovering from a serious injury. He wished the quarterback a speedy recovery, saying “He’s a fighter. He’ll be back soon, for sure.”